Chocolate cake in Chelsea
Chelsea restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Billy's Bakery
184 9th Ave, New York City
|German Chocolate Cake Slice
Slice of our classic chocolate cake with coconut pecan topping. Rich and indulgent; enjoy with a glass of milk.
|6" Chocolate Cake w/Choco Buttercream
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with chocolate buttercream icing.
Inscription available; just make a note of text and color below!
|6" Chocolate Cake w/Van Buttercream
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa. Frosted with vanilla buttercream icing. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
