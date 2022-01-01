Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in East Harlem

East Harlem restaurants
Toast

East Harlem restaurants that serve cake

Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A-15 Chive Rice Cakes$7.95
Deep fried chive rice cake served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Mango Mousse Cake$5.95
**If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lloyd's Carrot Cake$8.00
SPECIAL: HOMESTYLE CARROT CAKE$8.00
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Red Velvet Cake Slice to go image

PASTRY

Magnolia Bakery - PAK

1751 Park Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
Fast Pay
Red Velvet Cake Slice to go$7.25
Red Velvet Cake with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream
Choc/Van Cake Slice to go$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
Choc/Choc Cake Slice to go$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
More about Magnolia Bakery - PAK

