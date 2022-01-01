Cake in East Harlem
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|A-15 Chive Rice Cakes
|$7.95
Deep fried chive rice cake served with sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|Mango Mousse Cake
|$5.95
**If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Lloyd's Carrot Cake
|$8.00
|SPECIAL: HOMESTYLE CARROT CAKE
|$8.00
PASTRY
Magnolia Bakery - PAK
1751 Park Ave, New York
|Red Velvet Cake Slice to go
|$7.25
Red Velvet Cake with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream
|Choc/Van Cake Slice to go
|$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
|Choc/Choc Cake Slice to go
|$6.25
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.