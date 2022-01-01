Cheesecake in East Harlem
East Harlem restaurants that serve cheesecake
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CHEESECAKE
|$8.00
For those that can't decide between our creamy chocolate mousse and our amazing cheesecake, we have generously decided to make your life easier. A layer of each so that you can have your cake and eat it too; after all who wants to make any more decisions.
Made by the Harlem Baking Co. on premises. Limited availability
|BISCOTTI CRUST CHEESECAKE
|$9.00
|SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE
|$8.00
The Original with a gorgeous, golden, creamy, sugary, buttery, salted caramel...you can stop staring now.
All natural, gluten free, nut free, small batch, no preservatives, handcrafted.
PASTRY
Magnolia Bakery - PAK
1751 Park Ave, New York
|Red Velvet Cheesecake to go
|$8.25
Our popular red velvet cheesecake sits atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
|Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go
|$8.25
Rich vanilla bean cheesecake topped with caramel and toasted pecans, finished with a graham cracker crust.