Cheesecake in East Harlem

East Harlem restaurants
East Harlem restaurants that serve cheesecake

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CHEESECAKE$8.00
For those that can't decide between our creamy chocolate mousse and our amazing cheesecake, we have generously decided to make your life easier. A layer of each so that you can have your cake and eat it too; after all who wants to make any more decisions.
Made by the Harlem Baking Co. on premises. Limited availability
BISCOTTI CRUST CHEESECAKE$9.00
SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE$8.00
The Original with a gorgeous, golden, creamy, sugary, buttery, salted caramel...you can stop staring now.
All natural, gluten free, nut free, small batch, no preservatives, handcrafted.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
PASTRY

Magnolia Bakery - PAK

1751 Park Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
Fast Pay
Red Velvet Cheesecake to go$8.25
Our popular red velvet cheesecake sits atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go$8.25
Rich vanilla bean cheesecake topped with caramel and toasted pecans, finished with a graham cracker crust.
More about Magnolia Bakery - PAK

