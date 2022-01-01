Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Flatiron
/
New York
/
Flatiron
/
Calamari
Flatiron restaurants that serve calamari
Pete’s Tavern
129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$19.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
ilili NYC
236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK
No reviews yet
Crispy Calamari
$18.00
polenta crusted calamari served with caper and dill tarator sauce
More about ilili NYC
