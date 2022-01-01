Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Morningside Heights

Go
Morningside Heights restaurants
Toast

Morningside Heights restaurants that serve chai lattes

Max Caffe' image

 

Max Caffe'

1262 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iced Chai Latte$3.95
Chai Latte$3.95
More about Max Caffe'
WU & NUSSBAUM image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

WU & NUSSBAUM

2897 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Iced Chai Tea Latte * VANILLA *$5.95
More about WU & NUSSBAUM

Browse other tasty dishes in Morningside Heights

Tiramisu

Arugula Salad

Salmon

Bruschetta

Cake

Map

More near Morningside Heights to explore

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Greenwich Village

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Theater District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Harlem

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Manhattan Valley

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

NoHo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston