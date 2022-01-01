Fish tacos in Upper West Side

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Santa Fe

73 West 71st Street, New York

Avg 4 (426 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$29.00
Marinated, pan-seared tilapia, mixed cabbage, radishes, pico de gallo, and puréed avocado sauce in soft corn tortillas
More about Santa Fe
Modern B&B / Arba image

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Battered Fish Tacos$16.00
Cabbage, Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Charred Tomato Salsa
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Friedmans West image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$19.00
Blackened Cod, corn tortilla, citrus fennal slaw, Tomatillo Salsa, Sriracha aioli, and Cilantro
More about Friedmans West
Fish Tacos image

 

Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$20.00
Blackened cat fish, corn tortillas, citrus-fennel slaw, tomatillo salsa, sriracha aioli and cilantro.
More about Friedman's
Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos image

 

Crave Fishbar - UWS

428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
More about Crave Fishbar - UWS

