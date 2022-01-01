Fish tacos in Upper West Side
Santa Fe
73 West 71st Street, New York
|Fish Tacos
|$29.00
Marinated, pan-seared tilapia, mixed cabbage, radishes, pico de gallo, and puréed avocado sauce in soft corn tortillas
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Baja Battered Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Cabbage, Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Charred Tomato Salsa
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Blackened Cod, corn tortilla, citrus fennal slaw, Tomatillo Salsa, Sriracha aioli, and Cilantro
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Fish Tacos
|$20.00
Blackened cat fish, corn tortillas, citrus-fennel slaw, tomatillo salsa, sriracha aioli and cilantro.