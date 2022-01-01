Tacos in Yorkville
Yorkville restaurants that serve tacos
More about Calexico
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Calexico
1491 2nd Ave, New York
|Crispy Rolled Tacos
|$12.00
Spicy pulled chicken with bacon and cheese. Served with two dipping sauces.
More about La Esquina - Upper East Side
TACOS
La Esquina - Upper East Side
1402 2nd Ave, New York
|POLLO TACO
|$4.95
Adobo-grilled chicken, avocado salsa,
cilantro, onion
|PESCADO TACO
|$4.95
Grilled market fish, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
|TACO DE CAMARON
|$4.95
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa,
chipotle mayo, pickled red onion
More about Mexicoma
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Mexicoma
1633 2ND AVE., New York
|Baja Fish Taco
|$7.50
crispy Tilapia, cabbage carrot, cilantro slaw, chipotle aioli
|Pollo Chipotle Taco
|$6.50
amish chicken, spring onions, avocado smash, chicharron
|Carnitas Taco
|$6.00
slow roasted pork butt, pickled red onions, crispy rice, culantro