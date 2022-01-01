Tacos in Yorkville

Yorkville restaurants that serve tacos

Calexico image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Calexico

1491 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (1631 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Rolled Tacos$12.00
Spicy pulled chicken with bacon and cheese. Served with two dipping sauces.
More about Calexico
POLLO TACO image

TACOS

La Esquina - Upper East Side

1402 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
POLLO TACO$4.95
Adobo-grilled chicken, avocado salsa,
cilantro, onion
PESCADO TACO$4.95
Grilled market fish, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
TACO DE CAMARON$4.95
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa,
chipotle mayo, pickled red onion
More about La Esquina - Upper East Side
Mexicoma image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mexicoma

1633 2ND AVE., New York

Avg 3.4 (137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco$7.50
crispy Tilapia, cabbage carrot, cilantro slaw, chipotle aioli
Pollo Chipotle Taco$6.50
amish chicken, spring onions, avocado smash, chicharron
Carnitas Taco$6.00
slow roasted pork butt, pickled red onions, crispy rice, culantro
More about Mexicoma

