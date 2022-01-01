Newark salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Newark

VPho image

 

VPho

2671 Kirkwood Highway, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Veggies Fried Rolls$5.50
Pork & Shrimp Rolls$5.50
Grilled Pork Hoagies$8.00
More about VPho
m2o Burgers & Salads image

 

m2o Burgers & Salads

42 east main street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Burger$6.89
Certified Angus Beef, Philly Pretzel Bun, Cheese Whiz, Fried Onions and Jalapeno Peppers
m2o Burger$6.89
Bacon, Onion Ring, Lettuce Tomato and your choice of cheese and bun.
Cheeseburger$5.89
More about m2o Burgers & Salads
Roots Natural Kitchen image

SALADS

Roots Natural Kitchen

129 E Main St, Newark

Avg 4.8 (254 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
El Jefe$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
More about Roots Natural Kitchen
honeygrow image

 

honeygrow

3200 Fashion Center Blvd, Christiana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
More about honeygrow
Map

