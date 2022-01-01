Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve egg rolls

Freddys Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI

Freddy's Wings & Wraps

174 E Main St, Newark

Avg 4.3 (4132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Freddys Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$6.99
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls loaded with thinly sliced marinated steak, bell peppers, onions and smothered with cheese Whiz, mozzarella then deep fried.
"New" Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$7.99
Filled with fully-cooked chicken slices, melty mozzarella cheese, and spicy buffalo sauce
Crunchy egg roll wrapper on the outside pair with blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Freddy's Wings & Wraps
VPho image

 

VPho

2671 Kirkwood Highway, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Add Egg Roll$2.50
More about VPho
Item pic

 

Klondike Kates Restaurant

158 East Main street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$12.00
chopped steak & Monterey jack cheddar cheese, hand rolled and fried golden brown, served with chipotle
More about Klondike Kates Restaurant

