Egg rolls in Newark
Newark restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Freddy's Wings & Wraps
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI
Freddy's Wings & Wraps
174 E Main St, Newark
|Freddys Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
|$6.99
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls loaded with thinly sliced marinated steak, bell peppers, onions and smothered with cheese Whiz, mozzarella then deep fried.
|"New" Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
|$7.99
Filled with fully-cooked chicken slices, melty mozzarella cheese, and spicy buffalo sauce
Crunchy egg roll wrapper on the outside pair with blue cheese or ranch dressing.