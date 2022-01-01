Al pastor tacos in Newport Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom image

TACOS

Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom

3107 Newport blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Guacamole$6.00
Fresh handmade guac topped with pico de gallo and tajin.
Pollo Asado Taco$5.50
Grilled pollo, marinated in classic seasonings topped with red onion and cilantro served in a corn tortilla with chips and lime.
Carne Asada Taco$5.50
Our house marinated asada with jalapenos, onion, cilantro -served in a corn tortilla served with lime
More about Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom
AL PASTOR TACOS image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Gracias Madre

1617 Westcliff Dr, Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
AL PASTOR TACOS$19.50
oyster mushrooms, grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro, salsa roja, guacamole (gf, nf)
More about Gracias Madre

