Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Green beans in
Newport Beach
/
Newport Beach
/
Green Beans
Newport Beach restaurants that serve green beans
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Billy's at the Beach
2751 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
Avg 4.2
(3275 reviews)
Tempura Green Beans
$16.00
More about Billy's at the Beach
Bosscat Newport Beach
4647 MacArthur Blvd, Newport Beach
Avg 5
(263 reviews)
GREEN BEANS
$6.00
More about Bosscat Newport Beach
Browse other tasty dishes in Newport Beach
Clam Chowder
Margherita Pizza
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Spaghetti
Short Ribs
Crispy Tacos
Cupcakes
More near Newport Beach to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
Avg 4.4
(87 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(863 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston