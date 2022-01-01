Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Newport News

Newport News restaurants
Newport News restaurants that serve garden salad

Schooners Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Schooners Grill

12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$11.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers served with your choice of dressing.
*ranch, honey mustard, caesar, balsamic, italian, greek, strawberry vin, or blue cheese
Side Garden salad$4.00
Seafood Shack image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Seafood Shack

11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (3490 reviews)
Takeout
Small Garden Salad$3.99
Large Garden Salad$7.00
Item pic

GRILL

NEST Kitchen & Taphouse

1003 Brick Kiln Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.3 (537 reviews)
Takeout
House Garden Salad$10.00
add a house garden salad to your take out order / mixed greens / heirloom tomatoes / cucumbers / red onion / rustic crouton / choice of dressing
