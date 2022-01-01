Cake in Newport News
Newport News restaurants that serve cake
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Second Street American Bistro
115 Arthur Way, Newport News
|Colossal Carrot Cake
|$13.90
Sweet Carrots/Pineapple/Coconut/Pecans/Cream Cheese Icing/Caramel Drizzle
|Chocolate Cake
|$13.90
Chocolate/Chocolate/Chocolate/Chocolate with Chocolate Icing
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$29.90
Panko Fried Super Lump Crab Cake/House Made Remoulade Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion/Toasted Brioche
PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.50
|Homemade Carrot Cake
|$5.75
|Carrot Cake
|$4.50
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Schooners Grill
12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news
|Twin Crab Cake
|$35.00
House made 6 oz crab cake cooked grilled, fried, or blackened. Served with tartar sauce.
Capital Ale House
4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax
|Big Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Six layers of incredibly moist carrot cake sandwiched with smooth cream cheese icing all studded with pecans and shards of fresh toasted coconut.
|Big Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
A six layer, moist and silky smooth chocolate cake served with premium vanilla ice cream and raspberry sauce.
Saté
694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Crab Cake Sandwich Combo
|$17.00
|Crab Cake Combo
|$16.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$14.00
Our Quarter Pound All Lump Crab Cake Served with House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle on A Toasted Brioche Bun
The Cove Tavern
711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News
|Lump Crab Cake Duo
|$35.00
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Italian Lemon Cream Cake
|$4.50
|Carrot Cake
|$4.50
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Seafood Shack
11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News
|Crab cake 4 oz
|$8.00
|Coconut Cake Slice
|$3.99
|Crab Cake Basket
|$13.00
Craft 60
14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News
|Crab Cake Entree
|$31.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.50
|Peach Passport Crumb Cake
|$8.50
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News
|Crab Cake Dinner
|$29.00
Lump & Backfin blend, made fresh daily.
Blackened, broiled or fried
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.00
Always made fresh daily. Blackened, broiled or fried
|Family Crab Cake Dinner
|$85.00
Feeds 4. Choice of blackened, broiled or fried crab cakes with choice of one side & hush puppies