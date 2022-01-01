Cake in Newport News

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

6d34a0df-a6b3-4337-9931-438357f29181 image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Second Street American Bistro

115 Arthur Way, Newport News

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Colossal Carrot Cake$13.90
Sweet Carrots/Pineapple/Coconut/Pecans/Cream Cheese Icing/Caramel Drizzle
Chocolate Cake$13.90
Chocolate/Chocolate/Chocolate/Chocolate with Chocolate Icing
Crab Cake Sandwich$29.90
Panko Fried Super Lump Crab Cake/House Made Remoulade Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onion/Toasted Brioche
More about Second Street American Bistro
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

332 Oyster Point Rd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$4.50
Homemade Carrot Cake$5.75
Carrot Cake$4.50
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
Schooners Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Schooners Grill

12567 Warwick Blvd, Newport news

Avg 4.6 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Twin Crab Cake$35.00
House made 6 oz crab cake cooked grilled, fried, or blackened. Served with tartar sauce.
More about Schooners Grill
Item pic

 

Capital Ale House

4069 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Big Carrot Cake$8.00
Big Carrot Cake$9.00
Six layers of incredibly moist carrot cake sandwiched with smooth cream cheese icing all studded with pecans and shards of fresh toasted coconut.
Big Chocolate Cake$9.00
A six layer, moist and silky smooth chocolate cake served with premium vanilla ice cream and raspberry sauce.
More about Capital Ale House
Item pic

 

Saté

694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich Combo$17.00
Crab Cake Combo$16.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$14.00
Our Quarter Pound All Lump Crab Cake Served with House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle on A Toasted Brioche Bun
More about Saté
The Cove Tavern image

 

The Cove Tavern

711 Lakefront Commons, Newport News

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lump Crab Cake Duo$35.00
More about The Cove Tavern
Vinny's Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

748 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Lemon Cream Cake$4.50
Carrot Cake$4.50
More about Vinny's Pizza and Pasta
10d98063-ec41-4e04-8a72-4c3bdc0d2aee image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Seafood Shack

11710 jefferson Ave, Newport News

Avg 4.5 (3490 reviews)
Takeout
Crab cake 4 oz$8.00
Coconut Cake Slice$3.99
Crab Cake Basket$13.00
More about Seafood Shack
Craft 60 image

 

Craft 60

14346 Warwick Blvd Unit 348, Newport News

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Entree$31.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.50
Peach Passport Crumb Cake$8.50
More about Craft 60
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News

Avg 4.2 (2912 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Dinner$29.00
Lump & Backfin blend, made fresh daily.
Blackened, broiled or fried
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.00
Always made fresh daily. Blackened, broiled or fried
Family Crab Cake Dinner$85.00
Feeds 4. Choice of blackened, broiled or fried crab cakes with choice of one side & hush puppies
More about Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

