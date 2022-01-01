Dumplings in Newton Center
Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton
796 Beacon Street, Newton
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$8.50
Pan seared vegetable dumpling, sesame oil, scallion, and crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.
|Chive Dumplings
|$8.50
Chives, rice flour, and Thai seasoning. Served with ginger sauce.
|Pork Dumplings
|$8.50
Pan seared pork dumpling, sesame oil, scallion, and crispy garlic. Served with ginger sauce.