Tomato salad in
Newton Center
/
Newton Center
/
Tomato Salad
Newton Center restaurants that serve tomato salad
Little Big Diner
1247 Centre Street, Newton
No reviews yet
Cherry Tomato Salad
$12.00
silken tofu ranch
More about Little Big Diner
Jinny's Pizzeria
1231 Centre Street, Newton Centre
No reviews yet
Heirloom Tomato Salad
$15.00
local tomatoes, roasted garlic aioli, bacon-brioche crumble
More about Jinny's Pizzeria
