Tomato salad in Newton Center

Newton Center restaurants
Newton Center restaurants that serve tomato salad

Little Big Diner image

 

Little Big Diner

1247 Centre Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cherry Tomato Salad$12.00
silken tofu ranch
More about Little Big Diner
Item pic

 

Jinny's Pizzeria

1231 Centre Street, Newton Centre

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Heirloom Tomato Salad$15.00
local tomatoes, roasted garlic aioli, bacon-brioche crumble
More about Jinny's Pizzeria

