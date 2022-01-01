Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Newton Center

Go
Newton Center restaurants
Toast

Newton Center restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Consumer pic

 

Johnnys Luncheonette Inc

30 Langley Road, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Sweet Potato Fries$3.95
More about Johnnys Luncheonette Inc
Item pic

 

Lee's Burger Place

216 Sumner Street, Newton Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries (Lg)$6.75
Sweet Potato Fries (Medium)$5.25
Sweet Potato Fries (Small)$4.25
More about Lee's Burger Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton Center

Turkey Clubs

Pudding

Clams

Nachos

Teriyaki Chicken

Fried Rice

Tuna Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Newton Center to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Needham

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (8 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston