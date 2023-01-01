Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Newton
/
Newton
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Newton restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Sebastians - 3190 - Bright Horizons
2 Wells Avenue, Newton
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about Sebastians - 3190 - Bright Horizons
55 Chapel Bridge Park
55 Chapel Street, Newton
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about 55 Chapel Bridge Park
