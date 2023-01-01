Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Newton

Go
Newton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Newton
  • /
  • Chocolate Chip Cookies

Newton restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies image

 

Sebastians - 3190 - Bright Horizons

2 Wells Avenue, Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about Sebastians - 3190 - Bright Horizons
Chocolate Chip Cookies image

 

55 Chapel Bridge Park

55 Chapel Street, Newton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about 55 Chapel Bridge Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Newton

Sweet Potato Fries

Cobb Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Garden Salad

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Newton to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Newton Center

No reviews yet

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (12 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (656 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (319 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1037 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston