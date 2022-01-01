Nachos in Niagara Falls
G1 - Griffon Gastropub - Niagara Falls
2470 Military Rd, Niagara Falls
|Bahn Mi Nachos
|$16.00
Voted “best bite” at the taste of East Aurora 2017! Fried wontons topped with Vietnamese pulled pork, pickled carrots & red peppers, green onions, candied jalapenos & fresh-pulled cilantro, drizzled with toasted sesame-sriracha aioli
|El Macho Nachos
|$16.00
Two heavy layers of fresh made tri-colored tortilla chips with black
olives. black beans. roasted corn. fresh tomato salsa. Mexican queso.
topped with shredded lettuce. diced tomatoes. finished with Mexican
crema & fresh cilantro
|Tuna Nachos
|$19.00
Fried Wonton Chips topped with diced sushi grade tuna, tomato avacado pico, crystalized ginger, toasted sesame seeds & seaweed salad, drizzledwith seasame-sriracha & cucumber-wasabi aioli