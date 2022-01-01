Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls restaurants
Niagara Falls restaurants that serve nachos

G1 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G1 - Griffon Gastropub - Niagara Falls

2470 Military Rd, Niagara Falls

Takeout
Bahn Mi Nachos$16.00
Voted “best bite” at the taste of East Aurora 2017! Fried wontons topped with Vietnamese pulled pork, pickled carrots & red peppers, green onions, candied jalapenos & fresh-pulled cilantro, drizzled with toasted sesame-sriracha aioli
El Macho Nachos$16.00
Two heavy layers of fresh made tri-colored tortilla chips with black
olives. black beans. roasted corn. fresh tomato salsa. Mexican queso.
topped with shredded lettuce. diced tomatoes. finished with Mexican
crema & fresh cilantro
Tuna Nachos$19.00
Fried Wonton Chips topped with diced sushi grade tuna, tomato avacado pico, crystalized ginger, toasted sesame seeds & seaweed salad, drizzledwith seasame-sriracha & cucumber-wasabi aioli
David's 716 Bar and Grill - 2424 Military Rd.

2424 Military Rd., Niagara Falls

TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Nachos$15.00
Topped with choice of beef, chicken or pulled pork with bacon, jalapenos ,nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato , served with salsa & sour cream
