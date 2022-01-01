Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls restaurants
Toast

Niagara Falls restaurants that serve waffles

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Café

24 Buffalo Ave, Niagara Falls

Avg 4.8 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Delight Waffle 🧇🍓🍫$12.30
Scratch-made, fresh to order, served with fresh fruit, real whipped cream, and your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce
Classic Belgian Waffle 🧇 🧈$9.45
Scratch-made, fresh to order, with butter and real maple syrup
More about Spot Café
Waves Gastropub

9524 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$14.00
YA HEARD? Our succulent hand dipped tenders, THICK cut bacon, cheddar cheese, maple aioli, between two Belgian waffles.
More about Waves Gastropub
G1 - Griffon Gastropub

2470 Military Rd, Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$18.50
Freshly made Belgian chive waffle, sliced in half, filled with a southern spiced, buttermilk battered, panko fried chicken breast, jalapeno coleslaw, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced Wisconsin cheddar & drizzled with spicy maple mayonnaise
More about G1 - Griffon Gastropub

