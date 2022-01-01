Waffles in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls restaurants that serve waffles
Spot Café
24 Buffalo Ave, Niagara Falls
|Belgian Delight Waffle 🧇🍓🍫
|$12.30
Scratch-made, fresh to order, served with fresh fruit, real whipped cream, and your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce
|Classic Belgian Waffle 🧇 🧈
|$9.45
Scratch-made, fresh to order, with butter and real maple syrup
Waves Gastropub
9524 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$14.00
YA HEARD? Our succulent hand dipped tenders, THICK cut bacon, cheddar cheese, maple aioli, between two Belgian waffles.
G1 - Griffon Gastropub
2470 Military Rd, Niagara Falls
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$18.50
Freshly made Belgian chive waffle, sliced in half, filled with a southern spiced, buttermilk battered, panko fried chicken breast, jalapeno coleslaw, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced Wisconsin cheddar & drizzled with spicy maple mayonnaise