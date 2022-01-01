Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls restaurants
Niagara Falls restaurants that serve salmon

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

SPoT Niagara Falls

24 Buffalo Ave, Niagara Falls

Avg 4.8 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Herb Crusted Salmon Sandwich 🍣$14.95
Herb crusted salmon filet, mixed greens, tomatoes, and avocado guacamole on a toasted butter croissant
More about SPoT Niagara Falls
G1 - Griffon Gastropub - Niagara Falls

2470 Military Rd, Niagara Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Honey Salmon$34.00
Pan seared Akura salmon fillet topped with fresh mango salsa. Served over coconut ginger basmati rice, finished with red pepper aioli and accompanied with charred asparagus
More about G1 - Griffon Gastropub - Niagara Falls

