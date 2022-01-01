Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Niles

Niles restaurants
Niles restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Himalayan Restaurant - Niles

8265 W Golf Rd, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lunch Potato Chili Combo$14.95
Potato Chili, Peas Pulav and 1 Can soft drink
Chili Chicken$15.00
Chicken sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.
Lamb Chili Masala$16.95
Lamb cooked with green chillies and hot spices in tomato and onion sauce.
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
Item pic

 

Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen

6343 Gross Point Rd, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Chili (8oz)$6.00
A complex blend of beans, and veggies (spiced medium heat). Served with a kicked up sour cream sauce, pickled jalapeño peppers, and saltine crackers.
Brisket Chili (8oz)$7.00
A hearty meal in one package. House made veggie chili with smoked brisket and additional spices. Served with a kicked up sour cream sauce, pickled jalapeño peppers, and saltine crackers.
Veggie Chili over Mac (16oz)$12.00
4oz of veggie chili served over 12oz of our super creamy mac
More about Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Mainland India Restaurant

8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pompano Chili Fry$15.99
GLUTEN FREE/DAIRY FREE. Yummy Pieces of Pompano marinated and shallow fried in chili flakes
Chili Chicken$16.99
DAIRY FREE. Lightly battered crispy chicken chunks lightly tossed in spicy chilli sauce.
Chili Shrimp$16.99
GLUTEN FREE OPTION. DAIRY FREE. Pan Fried shrimp tossed in chilli garlic sauce.
More about Mainland India Restaurant

