Chili in Niles
Niles restaurants that serve chili
Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
8265 W Golf Rd, Niles
|Lunch Potato Chili Combo
|$14.95
Potato Chili, Peas Pulav and 1 Can soft drink
|Chili Chicken
|$15.00
Chicken sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.
|Lamb Chili Masala
|$16.95
Lamb cooked with green chillies and hot spices in tomato and onion sauce.
Une Annee | Hubbard's Cave Brewery & Kitchen
6343 Gross Point Rd, Niles
|Veggie Chili (8oz)
|$6.00
A complex blend of beans, and veggies (spiced medium heat). Served with a kicked up sour cream sauce, pickled jalapeño peppers, and saltine crackers.
|Brisket Chili (8oz)
|$7.00
A hearty meal in one package. House made veggie chili with smoked brisket and additional spices. Served with a kicked up sour cream sauce, pickled jalapeño peppers, and saltine crackers.
|Veggie Chili over Mac (16oz)
|$12.00
4oz of veggie chili served over 12oz of our super creamy mac
Mainland India Restaurant
8808 N. Milwaukee Ave, Niles
|Pompano Chili Fry
|$15.99
GLUTEN FREE/DAIRY FREE. Yummy Pieces of Pompano marinated and shallow fried in chili flakes
|Chili Chicken
|$16.99
DAIRY FREE. Lightly battered crispy chicken chunks lightly tossed in spicy chilli sauce.
|Chili Shrimp
|$16.99
GLUTEN FREE OPTION. DAIRY FREE. Pan Fried shrimp tossed in chilli garlic sauce.