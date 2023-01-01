Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Norfolk
/
Norfolk
/
Carrot Cake
Norfolk restaurants that serve carrot cake
Punjabi Rasoi Indian cuisine
4200 Monarch Way, NORFOLK
No reviews yet
Carrot cake
$8.99
More about Punjabi Rasoi Indian cuisine
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk
Avg 4.5
(1631 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$10.00
Six Layer
More about No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk
Browse other tasty dishes in Norfolk
Buffalo Wings
Tacos
Cappuccino
Pudding
Veggie Tacos
Green Beans
Hibiscus Tea
Rice Pudding
More near Norfolk to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Newport News
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(36 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Suffolk
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Moyock
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(12 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(33 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(409 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2066 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(315 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(664 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston