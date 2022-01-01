Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Norfolk

Go
Norfolk restaurants
Toast

Norfolk restaurants that serve cake

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse image

 

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse

2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Our Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Broiled or Pan Fried Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
OTH Lump Crab Cakes$32.00
(2) Seared Lump Crab Cakes, Served with Roasted Potatoes, Green Beans, and Remoulade.
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
Main pic

 

Punjabi Rasoi

4200 Monarch Way, NORFOLK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lemon Cake$6.99
More about Punjabi Rasoi
Captain Groovy's image

 

Captain Groovy's

8101 Shore Drive, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake App$12.00
Crab meat mixed with mayo, lemon, old bay & cracker crumbs then lightly fried. served with bajan tartar sauce.
Crab Cake Sand$17.00
Crispy fried crab cake, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and bajan tartar sauce.
More about Captain Groovy's
The Stockpot image

 

The Stockpot

215 E Plume St, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
April Cake Decorating Class$50.00
Event is Tuesday, 4/19 at our Norfolk location.
Cake Slice$5.50
More about The Stockpot
Alkaline image

RAMEN

Alkaline

742 W. 21st Street, Norfolk

Avg 4 (457 reviews)
Takeout
miso butter cake$9.00
warm decadent cake/chocolate chips/ miso caramel/ pecans
More about Alkaline
Banner pic

 

Tealux Cafe

7870 Tidewater Dr, #201, Norfolk, VA 23505, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Rice Flour Cake / Bột Chiên$8.00
More about Tealux Cafe
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro image

 

Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro

7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$14.99
A lumpy crab cake, containing green peppers and onions, served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and plate me sauce.
More about Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
Doumars Cones & Barbecue image

BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doumars Cones & Barbecue

1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk

Avg 3.8 (1364 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Fudge Cake$5.40
The Banana Fudge Cake is made with yellow cake, vanilla ice cream, sliced bananas, hot fudge, whip cream, and a cherry.
Hot Fudge Cake$4.70
Hot fudge cakes are made with yellow cake, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whip cream, and a cherry.
More about Doumars Cones & Barbecue
Pollard's Chicken image

 

Pollard's Chicken

8370 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slice of Cake$3.99
More about Pollard's Chicken
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTRY

The Bakehouse At Chelsea

1233 W Olney Rd, Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (877 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Coffee Cake$23.00
Soft buttery coffee cake topped with pecan crumble. 13" x 18" sheet.
Coffee Cake$4.95
delicate coffee cake, topped with pecan crumble
More about The Bakehouse At Chelsea
No Frill Bar and Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

No Frill Bar and Grill

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Hazelnut Cake$8.00
Carrot Cake$9.00
Six Layer
Chocolate Cake$9.00
Decadent Six Layers
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

