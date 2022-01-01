Cake in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve cake
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
Our Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Broiled or Pan Fried Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
|OTH Lump Crab Cakes
|$32.00
(2) Seared Lump Crab Cakes, Served with Roasted Potatoes, Green Beans, and Remoulade.
Captain Groovy's
8101 Shore Drive, Norfolk
|Crab Cake App
|$12.00
Crab meat mixed with mayo, lemon, old bay & cracker crumbs then lightly fried. served with bajan tartar sauce.
|Crab Cake Sand
|$17.00
Crispy fried crab cake, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and bajan tartar sauce.
The Stockpot
215 E Plume St, Norfolk
|April Cake Decorating Class
|$50.00
Event is Tuesday, 4/19 at our Norfolk location.
|Cake Slice
|$5.50
RAMEN
Alkaline
742 W. 21st Street, Norfolk
|miso butter cake
|$9.00
warm decadent cake/chocolate chips/ miso caramel/ pecans
Tealux Cafe
7870 Tidewater Dr, #201, Norfolk, VA 23505, Norfolk
|Fried Rice Flour Cake / Bột Chiên
|$8.00
Plate Me Please Seafood & Bistro
7105 Sewells Point Road, Norfolk
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$14.99
A lumpy crab cake, containing green peppers and onions, served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and plate me sauce.
BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Doumars Cones & Barbecue
1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk
|Banana Fudge Cake
|$5.40
The Banana Fudge Cake is made with yellow cake, vanilla ice cream, sliced bananas, hot fudge, whip cream, and a cherry.
|Hot Fudge Cake
|$4.70
Hot fudge cakes are made with yellow cake, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whip cream, and a cherry.
PIZZA • PASTRY
The Bakehouse At Chelsea
1233 W Olney Rd, Norfolk
|Pan Coffee Cake
|$23.00
Soft buttery coffee cake topped with pecan crumble. 13" x 18" sheet.
|Coffee Cake
|$4.95
delicate coffee cake, topped with pecan crumble