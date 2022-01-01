Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Norfolk

Go
Norfolk restaurants
Toast

Norfolk restaurants that serve grits

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse image

 

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse - Norfolk VA

2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
(6) Large Shrimp, served over Red Stone Ground Grits, Finished with Tasso Ham and Red Pepper Sauce
More about Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse - Norfolk VA
No Frill Bar and Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk

806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk

Avg 4.5 (1631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Shrimp & Grits$22.99
Lightly blackened grilled salmon, sauteed shrimp, andouille sausage, caramelized onions, tomatoes, and spinach simmered in Norfolk Canyon Ale sauce over cheese grits. Served with a boursin crostini
More about No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk

