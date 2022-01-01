Grits in Norfolk
Norfolk restaurants that serve grits
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse - Norfolk VA
2000 Colley Avenue, Norfolk
|Shrimp & Grits
|$20.00
(6) Large Shrimp, served over Red Stone Ground Grits, Finished with Tasso Ham and Red Pepper Sauce
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk
806 Spotswood Ave, Norfolk
|Salmon Shrimp & Grits
|$22.99
Lightly blackened grilled salmon, sauteed shrimp, andouille sausage, caramelized onions, tomatoes, and spinach simmered in Norfolk Canyon Ale sauce over cheese grits. Served with a boursin crostini