Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pancakes in
North Haven
/
North Haven
/
Pancakes
North Haven restaurants that serve pancakes
Shoreline Diner
345 Boston post road, Guilford
No reviews yet
Silver Dollar Pancakes
$9.95
(D/E) with butter & syrup
More about Shoreline Diner
Haven Hot Chicken - North Haven
146 Washington Avenue, North Haven
No reviews yet
Pancake Syrup
$0.60
More about Haven Hot Chicken - North Haven
Browse other tasty dishes in North Haven
Pumpkin Pies
Mac And Cheese
Cake
Cappuccino
Tacos
Mediterranean Salad
Cookies
Salmon
More near North Haven to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Branford
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Middlefield
No reviews yet
Guilford
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(159 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(280 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(654 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1223 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston