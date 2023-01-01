Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in North Haven

North Haven restaurants
Toast

North Haven restaurants that serve pancakes

Shoreline Diner image

 

Shoreline Diner

345 Boston post road, Guilford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Silver Dollar Pancakes$9.95
(D/E) with butter & syrup
More about Shoreline Diner
Item pic

 

Haven Hot Chicken - North Haven

146 Washington Avenue, North Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancake Syrup$0.60
More about Haven Hot Chicken - North Haven

