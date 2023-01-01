Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond cake in Northampton

Northampton restaurants
Toast

Northampton restaurants that serve almond cake

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Woodstar Cafe - Please observe a 10 dollar minimum for online orders. We offer in-person ordering during all business hours.

60 Masonic St, Suite D, Northampton

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Cardamom Snack Cake (vegan)$3.15
Ingredients: Wheat flour, sugar, soy milk, almond flour, corn starch, canola oil (non-gmo), sliced almonds, white vinegar, baking powder (corn), salt, almond extract, lemon oil, baking soda.
Lemon Almond Pound Cake Slice$3.50
More about Woodstar Cafe - Please observe a 10 dollar minimum for online orders. We offer in-person ordering during all business hours.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar

12 crafts ave, northampton

Avg 5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Tiramisu Cake$7.00
More about HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar

Amherst

