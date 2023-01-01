Almond cake in Northampton
Woodstar Cafe - Please observe a 10 dollar minimum for online orders. We offer in-person ordering during all business hours.
60 Masonic St, Suite D, Northampton
|Almond Cardamom Snack Cake (vegan)
|$3.15
Ingredients: Wheat flour, sugar, soy milk, almond flour, corn starch, canola oil (non-gmo), sliced almonds, white vinegar, baking powder (corn), salt, almond extract, lemon oil, baking soda.
|Lemon Almond Pound Cake Slice
|$3.50