Mussels in Northampton
Northampton restaurants that serve mussels
More about Joe's Cafe - 33 Market Street
Joe's Cafe - 33 Market Street
33 Market Street, Northampton
|Mussels over linguini
|$19.99
More about HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar
12 crafts ave, northampton
|Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
guanciale / garlic / butter / sundried tomato / aged balsamic / asiago
|Pizza Bread
|$10.00
Pizza dough brushed with olive oil, garlic, herbs + parmesan / Served with San Marzano tomato sauce