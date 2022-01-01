Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Norwalk

Norwalk restaurants
Norwalk restaurants that serve pork chops

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on 7

611 Main Ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.4 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Chops W/ Mushroom$23.00
Two pan seared bone in pork chop simmered in a garlic-mushroom cream sauce, served with sauteed spinach and roasted potatoes
Honey Paprika Pork Chops$22.00
Pan seared pork chops on the bone, simmered in a honey butter sauce, seasoned with garlic, onion, paprika, and chili powder, served with mashed potatoes and sauteed green beans
Tavern at Graybarns

194 Perry ave, Norwalk

Avg 4.9 (3335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chop$38.00
Pastrami Brine | Mustards | Cabbage a la Grecque | Sourdough
