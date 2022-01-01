Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Norwich
/
Norwich
/
Pies
Norwich restaurants that serve pies
Great Oak Pizza
704 West Thames Street, Norwich
No reviews yet
Oreo Pie
$5.00
More about Great Oak Pizza
Stella's Bakery & Market
137 Norwich Avenue, Norwich
No reviews yet
Whoopie Pies
$4.25
More about Stella's Bakery & Market
Browse other tasty dishes in Norwich
Cake
Clam Chowder
Mozzarella Sticks
Penne
French Fries
Tiramisu
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Vegetarian Pizza
More near Norwich to explore
Mystic
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
Westerly
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
New London
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Groton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Willimantic
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Niantic
No reviews yet
Stonington
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Marlborough
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Coventry
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(528 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(162 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(104 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(557 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston