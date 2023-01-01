Chicken fried rice in Norwood
Norwood restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
More about Siam Lotus - 1331 Providence Highway
Siam Lotus - 1331 Providence Highway
1331 Providence Highway, Norwood
|SPICY CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$16.00
spicy fried rice with chicken, basil leaves, hot peppers, onions, scallions and mushroom
More about Minerva Indian Cuisine - 500 Boston Providence Highway
Minerva Indian Cuisine - 500 Boston Providence Highway
500 Boston Providence Highway, Norwood
|Chicken Fried Rice (Indo-Chinese)
|$16.95
Boneless Chicken and vegetables cooked in a Indo – Chinese sauce along with spices and then stir fried with boiled rice.