Salmon in O Fallon

O Fallon restaurants
O Fallon restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Sugarfire Smokehouse

9955 Winghaven Blvd., O'Fallon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Sandwich 5oz$13.99
Smoked Salmon Plate$16.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
Salmon$9.99
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

2921 HIGHWAY K, OFALLON

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON BLT$14.00
Grilled salmon with tomato, bacon, lettuce & lemon dill dressing on a wheat roll
SALMON BLT$14.00
Grilled salmon w/ tomato, bacon, lettuce & lemon dill dressing on a wheat roll.
GRILLED SALMON BOWL$14.00
Grilled salmon with vegetable medley & lemon dill sauce served over brown rice.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

2931 HIGHWAY K, O'FALLON

No reviews yet
Takeout
HOUSE SMOKED SALMON$12.99
Dill creme fraiche, tomato, onion, capers, sunny side egg on Rye
GF HOUSE SMOKED SALMON$12.99
Dill creme fraiche, tomato, onion, capers, sunny side egg on a Gluten Free bun
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch

