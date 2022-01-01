Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Oak Bluffs

Go
Oak Bluffs restaurants
Toast

Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Consumer pic

 

Cardboard Box

6 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Big Crispy Chicken Fingers$15.00
ranch
More about Cardboard Box
Crispy Chicken Wings image

 

THE BARN

13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Wings$16.99
Crispy chicken wings that taste great plain but you can also get them as Garlic Parmesan, tossed in Cajun, or w/ any number of other dipping sauces
More about THE BARN

Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Bluffs

Fish Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Salmon Rolls

Burritos

Clam Chowder

Chocolate Cake

Avocado Rolls

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Oak Bluffs to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.7 (15 restaurants)

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1598 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston