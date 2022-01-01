Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy chicken in
Oak Bluffs
/
Oak Bluffs
/
Crispy Chicken
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Cardboard Box
6 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs
No reviews yet
Big Crispy Chicken Fingers
$15.00
ranch
More about Cardboard Box
THE BARN
13 Uncas Avenue, Oak Bluffs
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Wings
$16.99
Crispy chicken wings that taste great plain but you can also get them as Garlic Parmesan, tossed in Cajun, or w/ any number of other dipping sauces
More about THE BARN
