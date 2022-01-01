Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Oak Bluffs

Oak Bluffs restaurants
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

MV Chowder Company

9 OAK BLUFFS AVE, OAK BLUFFS

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich on ciabatta with lettuce, tomato, muenster cheese and basil aioli and served with fries
More about MV Chowder Company
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs image

 

Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs

8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.50
on a Brioche Roll w/Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo
More about Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
Item pic

 

Sharky's Cantina

31 Circuit Ave, Oak Bluffs

Avg 3.9 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BUILD-A-GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
We start with a grilled chicken breast, seeded bun & pile of fries...the rest of the magic is up to you! We Sous Vide our breasts and then finish them off on the grill!!
More about Sharky's Cantina

