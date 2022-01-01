Grilled chicken sandwiches in Oak Bluffs
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
MV Chowder Company
9 OAK BLUFFS AVE, OAK BLUFFS
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich on ciabatta with lettuce, tomato, muenster cheese and basil aioli and served with fries
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.50
on a Brioche Roll w/Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Mayo