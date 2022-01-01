Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garden salad in
Oak Bluffs
/
Oak Bluffs
/
Garden Salad
Oak Bluffs restaurants that serve garden salad
Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
8 Seaview Ave. Ext., Oak Bluffs
No reviews yet
Garden Salad
$12.95
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Tomato, Carrots, Green Pepper & Red Onion w/ choice of dressing
More about Lookout Tavern - Oak Bluffs
Offshore Ale Co
30 Kennebec Ave, Oak Bluffs
No reviews yet
Garden Salad
$11.55
More about Offshore Ale Co
