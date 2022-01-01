North Oakland bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in North Oakland

FOB Kitchen image

 

FOB Kitchen

5179 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1074 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lechon Kawali$11.00
thrice cooked pork belly, pickled red onion, thai chili, soy, lemon
Shanghai Lumpia$12.00
pork, carrot, water chestnut, sweet chili sauce
Ensalada Talong$11.00
eggplant, jicama, tomato, sea bean, cilantro, scallion, rice cracker, soy vinaigrette
More about FOB Kitchen
Belotti Ristorante e Bottega image

 

Belotti Ristorante e Bottega

5403 college ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gnocchi alla Bolognese$18.95
Potato gnocchi, traditional bolognese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
Agnolotti Di Lidia$18.25
Traditional Piedmontese style stuffed pasta with beef shank, flat iron, pork loin, sausage, escarole, spinach, parmigiano, beef reduction
Tagliatelle$18.95
Long narrow pasta, grappa/sangiovese marinated wild boar sugo, pecorino toscano, black pepper
More about Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
Copper Spoon Oakland image

 

Copper Spoon Oakland

4031 Broadway, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spiced Lamb Meatballs (GF)$15.00
House made Spiced Meatballs Served with Tzatziki and Baba Ganoush
More about Copper Spoon Oakland

