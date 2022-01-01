North Oakland bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in North Oakland
More about FOB Kitchen
FOB Kitchen
5179 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Lechon Kawali
|$11.00
thrice cooked pork belly, pickled red onion, thai chili, soy, lemon
|Shanghai Lumpia
|$12.00
pork, carrot, water chestnut, sweet chili sauce
|Ensalada Talong
|$11.00
eggplant, jicama, tomato, sea bean, cilantro, scallion, rice cracker, soy vinaigrette
More about Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
5403 college ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Gnocchi alla Bolognese
|$18.95
Potato gnocchi, traditional bolognese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
|Agnolotti Di Lidia
|$18.25
Traditional Piedmontese style stuffed pasta with beef shank, flat iron, pork loin, sausage, escarole, spinach, parmigiano, beef reduction
|Tagliatelle
|$18.95
Long narrow pasta, grappa/sangiovese marinated wild boar sugo, pecorino toscano, black pepper