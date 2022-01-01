Caesar salad in Odenton
Odenton restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about The All American Steakhouse
The All American Steakhouse
1502 Annapolis Road, Odenton
|*Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Hearts of romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons topped with 10 grilled shrimp
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.
|*Caesar Salad - Entree
|$6.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons.