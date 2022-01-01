Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Odenton

Odenton restaurants
Odenton restaurants that serve caesar salad

The All American Steakhouse

1502 Annapolis Road, Odenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Shrimp Caesar Salad$17.00
Hearts of romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons topped with 10 grilled shrimp
*Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.
*Caesar Salad - Entree$6.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons.
Perry's Restaurant

1210 Annapolis Rd, Odenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad
GRILL

Buck Murphy's Bar & Grill

378 Mt. Vernon Ave, Odenton

Avg 4.6 (268 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Pecan-smoked pulled chicken atop a bed of greens, wit bleu cheese, red onion, blueberries and strawberries. Tossed w/ strawberry vinaigrette.
