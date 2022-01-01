Cake in Okemos
Okemos restaurants that serve cake
More about Stillwater Grill Okemos
Stillwater Grill Okemos
3544 Meridian Crossings Dr, Okemos
|Hummingbird Cake
|$8.95
Housemade banana and pineapple layer cake with pecans and cream cheese frosting
More about Saddleback Barbecue - Okemos
Saddleback Barbecue - Okemos
1754 Central Park Drive, Okemos
|Corn Cake 1/2Pan
|$25.00
THIS ITEM TAKES 45 MINUTES TO PREPARE! Each half pan typically has about 20 scoops of corncake.
|Corn Cake (3 Scoop)
|$4.50
Corn Cake. Cross between Cornbread and Bread Pudding. All of our trays are garnished with a scoop of Corn Cake. Jalapenos are in the mix but they are only there for flavor. Don’t be worried, they don’t really add any spice to it.