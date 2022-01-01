Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Olathe

Olathe restaurants
Olathe restaurants that serve nachos

Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill

2034 E Santa Fe St, Olathe

Kids Nachos$5.99
Kids portion of fresh chips served with Queso and choice of protein and toppings.
Nachos$9.95
Fresh chips served with Queso and choice of protein with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo as toppings.
Crazy Good Barbeque

16695A 151st St, Olathe

BBQ Nachos - Single$6.99
Nachos topped with Nacho Cheese, BBQ Beans, Pulled Pork, Creamy Sriracha Sauce and Slice Jalapenos for One
BBQ Nachos - Sharer$10.99
Nachos topped with Nacho Cheese, BBQ Beans, Pulled Pork, Creamy Sriracha Sauce and Slice Jalapenos. Enough to share!
