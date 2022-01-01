Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Olathe

Olathe restaurants
Olathe restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

BB's Grill Olathe image

 

BB's Grill Olathe

1100 W. Santa Fe St., Olathe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about BB's Grill Olathe
Crazy Good Barbeque image

 

Crazy Good Barbeque - 16695A W 151st St

16695A 151st St, Olathe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries Crazy$4.29
Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries Normal$2.99
Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries
More about Crazy Good Barbeque - 16695A W 151st St

