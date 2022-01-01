Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Olathe
/
Olathe
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Olathe restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
BB's Grill Olathe
1100 W. Santa Fe St., Olathe
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
More about BB's Grill Olathe
Crazy Good Barbeque - 16695A W 151st St
16695A 151st St, Olathe
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries Crazy
$4.29
Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries Normal
$2.99
Seasoned Sweet Potato Fries
More about Crazy Good Barbeque - 16695A W 151st St
Browse other tasty dishes in Olathe
Chef Salad
Turkey Clubs
Salmon
Fried Pickles
Honey Mustard Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Nachos
Honey Chicken
More near Olathe to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(196 restaurants)
Overland Park
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Shawnee
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Lenexa
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Prairie Village
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Baldwin City
Avg 4.7
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(196 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(132 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(519 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(852 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(278 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston