Downtown American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Downtown
More about DJ's Dugout
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|Popular items
|CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES
|$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
|BONELESS WINGS
|$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|SUPERBOWL NACHOS
|$13.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
More about Blatt Beer & Table
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha
|Popular items
|Dixie Fried Chicken Strips & Dips
|$10.00
Choice of sriracha buffalo or Blatt BBQ, tossed or on the side, served with bacon ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard.
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
Dixie-fried chicken strips, jalapeño corn bread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy, maple syrup
|Dirty Bird
|$14.00
Dixie-fried chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, coleslaw, sriracha buffalo, blue cheese sauce
More about Mercury
Mercury
329 S 16th St #3, Omaha
|Popular items
|Mediterranean
|$12.00
seared tomato smoked baba ganoush, feta, marinated peppers, greens, creamy tahini sauce on sourdough (can be made vegan)
|Roasted Brussells
|$7.00
w/ hot honey, almonds + sesame
|Pint Nine Oso Brown
|$7.00
Coffee Brown, Omaha, NE 5.6%
More about Gate 10
Gate 10
414 S. 10th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Regular Gyro Supreme
|$11.00
|Greek Pizza
|$12.00
|Soda
|$2.50
More about Kitchen Table
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Kitchen Table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
|Popular items
|The Grilled Sweet Potato Jam
|$10.00
Grilled Sweet Potato / Mozzarella / Red Onion Jam / Dukkah / Lentil Mash / Grilled Levain - can be vegan, please let us know.
|The Molly Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Havarti / Ricotta / Roasted Butternut Squash / Reduced Balsamic / Sage / Butter Toasted Levain
|Pork Chili
Variety of options, please click here. If you'd like you bowl GF, we are happy to add a scoop of Sofrito Qunioa in place of the biscuit.
More about Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha
Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha
1420 CUMING STREET, OMAHA
|Popular items
|FARM FRESH
|$12.00
ROASTED RED PEPPERS, GRILLED ONIONS, PORTOBELLA MUSHROOM, LETTUCE, BOURSIN CHEESE, ROASTED GARLIC MAYO.
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$8.00
BUTTERMILK MARINATED STRIPS OF CHICKEN SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HONEY-MUSTARD OR BBQ.
|THE CLASSIC
|$11.00
AMERICAN CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, KGB SAUCE.