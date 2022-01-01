Downtown American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Downtown

DJ's Dugout image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
SUPERBOWL NACHOS$13.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
More about DJ's Dugout
Blatt Beer & Table image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dixie Fried Chicken Strips & Dips$10.00
Choice of sriracha buffalo or Blatt BBQ, tossed or on the side, served with bacon ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard.
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Dixie-fried chicken strips, jalapeño corn bread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy, maple syrup
Dirty Bird$14.00
Dixie-fried chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, coleslaw, sriracha buffalo, blue cheese sauce
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Mercury image

 

Mercury

329 S 16th St #3, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (458 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean$12.00
seared tomato smoked baba ganoush, feta, marinated peppers, greens, creamy tahini sauce on sourdough (can be made vegan)
Roasted Brussells$7.00
w/ hot honey, almonds + sesame
Pint Nine Oso Brown$7.00
Coffee Brown, Omaha, NE 5.6%
More about Mercury
Gate 10 image

 

Gate 10

414 S. 10th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Gyro Supreme$11.00
Greek Pizza$12.00
Soda$2.50
More about Gate 10
Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Kitchen Table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Grilled Sweet Potato Jam$10.00
Grilled Sweet Potato / Mozzarella / Red Onion Jam / Dukkah / Lentil Mash / Grilled Levain - can be vegan, please let us know.
The Molly Grilled Cheese$10.00
Havarti / Ricotta / Roasted Butternut Squash / Reduced Balsamic / Sage / Butter Toasted Levain
Pork Chili
Variety of options, please click here. If you'd like you bowl GF, we are happy to add a scoop of Sofrito Qunioa in place of the biscuit.
More about Kitchen Table
801 Chophouse image

 

801 Chophouse

1403 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 801 Chophouse
Moe & Curly's Pub and Grill image

GRILL

Moe & Curly's Pub and Grill

1011 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
Takeout
More about Moe & Curly's Pub and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha

1420 CUMING STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FARM FRESH  $12.00
ROASTED RED PEPPERS, GRILLED ONIONS, PORTOBELLA MUSHROOM, LETTUCE, BOURSIN CHEESE, ROASTED GARLIC MAYO.
CHICKEN STRIPS$8.00
BUTTERMILK MARINATED STRIPS OF CHICKEN SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HONEY-MUSTARD OR BBQ.
THE CLASSIC  $11.00
AMERICAN CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, KGB SAUCE.
More about Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha

