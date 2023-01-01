Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco pizza in Orchard Park

Go
Orchard Park restaurants
Toast

Orchard Park restaurants that serve taco pizza

Pie-O-Mine & Greens image

 

Pie-O-Mine & Greens - Orchard Park

3229 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
**10" Taco Pizza - May Monthly Special **$11.79
Taco Sauce base, cheddar jack cheese, red onion, diced tomato, black olives, jalapeno peppers, with taco meat, finished with hot sauce and crushed red pepper
More about Pie-O-Mine & Greens - Orchard Park
Restaurant banner

 

The Hamburg Taproom ft. Just Pizza - 4170 Southwestern Boulevard

4170 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
MED Taco Pizza$17.20
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
More about The Hamburg Taproom ft. Just Pizza - 4170 Southwestern Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Orchard Park

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Chef Salad

Greek Salad

Hummus

Tacos

Turkey Wraps

Map

More near Orchard Park to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Aurora

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Derby

No reviews yet

Angola

Avg 5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1035 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (455 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (412 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (747 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston