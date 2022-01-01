Cake in Orleans
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Barley Neck
5 Beach Road, Orleans
|Crab Cake
|$17.00
Premium Jumbo Lump Crab | Cajun Aioli | Mango Salsa
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
The Local Scoop
34 Route 6A, Orleans
|Medium - Ice Cream Cake
|$42.00
24 Hour Notice for Ice Cream Cakes
Medium: serves 8 to 10 (8-inch round)
Choose 2 homemade ice cream flavors, plus the bottom and filling filling.
We can write on the ice cream cake no charge. Happy to do a custom cake design/theme, just put your idea in the notes section, there is an additional fee.
|Large - Ice Cream Cake
|$65.00
24 Hour Notice for Ice Cream Cake Orders.
Large: serves 12 to 18 (10-inch round)
Choose 2 homemade ice cream flavors, plus bottom and filling.
We can write on the cake no charge. If you would like custom design, we are happy to do so, there is a charge. Put your ideas/theme in the notes section.
Cake orders will be ready for pickup 48 hours after purchase.