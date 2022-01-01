Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Orleans

Go
Orleans restaurants
Toast

Orleans restaurants that serve cake

The Barley Neck image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Barley Neck

5 Beach Road, Orleans

Avg 4.3 (1343 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake$17.00
Premium Jumbo Lump Crab | Cajun Aioli | Mango Salsa
More about The Barley Neck
78ea6a21-2842-46d5-b2c2-9c3358686b66 image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

The Local Scoop

34 Route 6A, Orleans

Avg 4.6 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Medium - Ice Cream Cake$42.00
24 Hour Notice for Ice Cream Cakes
Medium: serves 8 to 10 (8-inch round)
Choose 2 homemade ice cream flavors, plus the bottom and filling filling.
We can write on the ice cream cake no charge. Happy to do a custom cake design/theme, just put your idea in the notes section, there is an additional fee.
Large - Ice Cream Cake$65.00
24 Hour Notice for Ice Cream Cake Orders.
Large: serves 12 to 18 (10-inch round)
Choose 2 homemade ice cream flavors, plus bottom and filling.
We can write on the cake no charge. If you would like custom design, we are happy to do so, there is a charge. Put your ideas/theme in the notes section.
Cake orders will be ready for pickup 48 hours after purchase.
More about The Local Scoop
The Hot Chocolate Sparrow image

 

The Hot Chocolate Sparrow

5 Old Colony Way, Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinn Walnut Coffee Cake$2.99
More about The Hot Chocolate Sparrow

Browse other tasty dishes in Orleans

Cookies

Garlic Bread

Salmon

Muffins

Lobster Rolls

Caesar Salad

Tiramisu

Cappuccino

Map

More near Orleans to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Wellfleet

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston