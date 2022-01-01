Steak salad in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve steak salad
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Carne Asada Steak Salad
|$16.00
Entrée Salad | Grilled skirt steak, mixed greens, bacon, corn, black beans, guacamole, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, smoked onion vinaigrette
(Gluten-free)
|Warm Steak Salad
|$15.00
Salad | Mixed greens, fried gemstone potato, blue cheese, tomato, red onion, soft boiled egg, chive, roasted shallot vinaigrette.
(Gluten-free)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|FLAT IRON STEAK SALAD
|$17.00
Butter lettuce topped with flat iron steak, sauteed mushrooms, crispy onions straws, black olives, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, diced tomato, served with Balsamic Vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park
|Teriyaki Steak Salad
|$13.00
Bed of Mixed Greens topped with Shredded Carrots, Diced Red Onion, Grilled Steak, Chopped Fresh Cilantro & Green Onions Served with Teriyaki Dressing
cultivare Greens & Grains
13366 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
|Steak & Gorgonzola Salad & Soup
|$11.99
Pick Your Pair includes a half salad and your choice of soup.
Marinated Petite Beef Tenderloin, Signature Lettuce Blend, Tomato, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, Gorgonzola, Parsley.
Recommended Dressing: Black Pepper Horseradish.