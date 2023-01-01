Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice noodles in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve rice noodles

Bun Rice Noodle Bowl image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bun Rice Noodle Bowl$15.00
Entree | Spring mix, vermicelli noodles, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, fresh herbs, sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce
(gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian)
Bun Rice Noodle Bowl for 3$44.00
Family-Style Dinner | Vermicelli noodles, sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce, choice of protein. Served with cucumber salad in a sesame soy glaze, plus creme brûlée & forbidden rice pudding
More about Strang Hall
Item pic

 

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop - OP - 7921 Santa Fe Drive

7921 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SIDE WIDE RICE NOODLE$3.25
More about Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop - OP - 7921 Santa Fe Drive

