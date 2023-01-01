Rice noodles in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve rice noodles
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Bun Rice Noodle Bowl
|$15.00
Entree | Spring mix, vermicelli noodles, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, fresh herbs, sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce
(gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian)
|Bun Rice Noodle Bowl for 3
|$44.00
Family-Style Dinner | Vermicelli noodles, sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce, choice of protein. Served with cucumber salad in a sesame soy glaze, plus creme brûlée & forbidden rice pudding