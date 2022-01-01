Paninis in Overland Park
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
AVOCADO CHICKEN PANINI
$12.00
Grilled chicken, avocado slices, bacon, jack cheese, avocado ranch dressing, and sourdough bread.
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
Roasted Vegetable Panini
$6.50
Roasted vegetables (zucchini, yellow squash, carrot, onion and multicolor bell peppers topped with garlic olive oil and balsamic vinegar) Topped with mozzarella cheese
Grilled Cheese Panini
$5.75
Mild Cheddar
Ham and Cheese Panini
$6.95
Mild cheddar and ham