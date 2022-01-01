Paninis in Overland Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
AVOCADO CHICKEN PANINI$12.00
Grilled chicken, avocado slices, bacon, jack cheese, avocado ranch dressing, and sourdough bread.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe image

 

Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe

7911 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Vegetable Panini$6.50
Roasted vegetables (zucchini, yellow squash, carrot, onion and multicolor bell peppers topped with garlic olive oil and balsamic vinegar) Topped with mozzarella cheese
Grilled Cheese Panini$5.75
Mild Cheddar
Ham and Cheese Panini$6.95
Mild cheddar and ham
More about Clock Tower Bakery & Cafe
AVOCADO CHICKEN PANINI image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
AVOCADO CHICKEN PANINI$14.00
Grilled chicken, avocado slices, bacon, jack cheese, avocado ranch dressing, and sourdough bread.
More about Talk of the Town

