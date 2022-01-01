Street tacos in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve street tacos
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Street Tacos
|$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Street Tacos
|$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
|Veggie Street Tacos
|$9.50
Seared Taco Flavored Quinoa Crumbles, Lime Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Jalapeño, served on corn tortillas.
Tanner's Bar & Grill
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park
|Street Tacos
|$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
Tortilla Ranch
8617 College Blvd, Overland Park
|Citrus Marinated Brisket Street Taco
|$2.50
Citrus marinated brisket, cabbage mix, cilantro, avocado salsa and limes, served on a corn tortilla.
|Street Taco
|$2.50
Served street style only with cilantro, cabbage mix, salsa verde and limes