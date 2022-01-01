Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve street tacos

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
Veggie Street Tacos$9.50
Seared Taco Flavored Quinoa Crumbles, Lime Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro & Jalapeño, served on corn tortillas.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$11.00
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Tortilla Ranch image

 

Tortilla Ranch

8617 College Blvd, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (2771 reviews)
Takeout
Citrus Marinated Brisket Street Taco$2.50
Citrus marinated brisket, cabbage mix, cilantro, avocado salsa and limes, served on a corn tortilla.
Street Taco$2.50
Served street style only with cilantro, cabbage mix, salsa verde and limes
More about Tortilla Ranch

