Fried pickles in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Toast

Overland Park restaurants that serve fried pickles

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

13350 College Blvd, Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickle Chips$9.50
A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town Grill & Bar

11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park

Avg 4.3 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED PICKLES$8.00
Boulevard wheat beer-battered kosher dill slices, served with ranch dressing.
More about Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BURG & BARREL

7042 W 76th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.2 (1104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickle Spears$9.00
Amber ale battered dill pickles with ranch sauce
More about BURG & BARREL
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.1 (847 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickle Chips$9.50
A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill

5317 West 151st Street, Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Pickles$10.00
We take our stacker pickles coated in a panko parmesan breading, fried golden crispy and served with jalapeno ranch
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill
ef72620c-839e-4ddc-a07f-8317f140e488 image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Talk of the Town

5201 W 135th St, Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4301 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED PICKLES$9.00
Boulevard wheat beer-battered kosher dill slices, served with ranch dressing.
More about Talk of the Town
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

10146 W 119th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickle Chips$9.50
A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

BURG & BARREL

5408 W. 151st St., Leawood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickle Spears$9.00
Amber ale battered dill pickles with ranch sauce
More about BURG & BARREL

Map

