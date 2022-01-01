Fried pickles in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve fried pickles
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
13350 College Blvd, Lenexa
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$9.50
A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town Grill & Bar
11922 West 119th Street, Overland Park
|FRIED PICKLES
|$8.00
Boulevard wheat beer-battered kosher dill slices, served with ranch dressing.
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BURG & BARREL
7042 W 76th St, Overland Park
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$9.00
Amber ale battered dill pickles with ranch sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
14337 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$9.50
A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles
Ironhorse Bar & Grill
5317 West 151st Street, Leawood
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
We take our stacker pickles coated in a panko parmesan breading, fried golden crispy and served with jalapeno ranch
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Talk of the Town
5201 W 135th St, Leawood
|FRIED PICKLES
|$9.00
Boulevard wheat beer-battered kosher dill slices, served with ranch dressing.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
10146 W 119th St, Overland Park
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$9.50
A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles