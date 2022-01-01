Rice bowls in Overland Park
Overland Park restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about Taco Naco KC
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Taco Naco KC
8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
|Rice Bowl
|$13.50
Mexican rice and black beans topped with corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, sour cream and 2oz of meat topping of your choice.
More about Strang Hall
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strang Hall
7313 W 80th St, Overland Park
|Bun Rice Noodle Bowl
|$14.00
Entree | Spring mix, vermicelli noodles, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, fresh herbs, sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce
(gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian)
|Bun Rice Noodle Bowl for 3
|$44.00
Family-Style Dinner | Vermicelli noodles, sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce, choice of protein. Served with cucumber salad in a sesame soy glaze, plus creme brûlée & forbidden rice pudding
More about McLain's Market
CAKES
McLain's Market
10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park
|Ratatouille Cauliflower Rice Bowl
|$11.50
Cauliflower rice with sundried tomato pesto, zucchini, squash, eggplant, peppers, onions, cannellini beans, carrots, and Belgium endive.
|Primavera Cauliflower Rice Bowl
|$11.50
Cauliflower rice tossed with pesto, mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, tomato, carrot, kale, and cannellini beans.