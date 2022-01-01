Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Overland Park

Overland Park restaurants
Overland Park restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Taco Naco KC

8220 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)
Rice Bowl$13.50
Mexican rice and black beans topped with corn, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, sour cream and 2oz of meat topping of your choice.
More about Taco Naco KC
Bun Rice Noodle Bowl image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strang Hall

7313 W 80th St, Overland Park

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
Bun Rice Noodle Bowl$14.00
Entree | Spring mix, vermicelli noodles, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, fresh herbs, sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce
(gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian)
Bun Rice Noodle Bowl for 3$44.00
Family-Style Dinner | Vermicelli noodles, sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce, choice of protein. Served with cucumber salad in a sesame soy glaze, plus creme brûlée & forbidden rice pudding
More about Strang Hall
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

10695 Roe Ave, Overland Park

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Ratatouille Cauliflower Rice Bowl$11.50
Cauliflower rice with sundried tomato pesto, zucchini, squash, eggplant, peppers, onions, cannellini beans, carrots, and Belgium endive.
Primavera Cauliflower Rice Bowl$11.50
Cauliflower rice tossed with pesto, mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, tomato, carrot, kale, and cannellini beans.
More about McLain's Market

