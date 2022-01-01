Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Oxon Hill

Oxon Hill restaurants
Toast

Oxon Hill restaurants that serve crab cakes

Today's Crabhouse image

 

Today's Crabhouse

4950 Indian Head Hwy, Oxon Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
#5 1/4lb Crab Cake w/ (Bone Fish)$29.99
Crab cake and your choice of BONE fish (all fried to perfection)
1/4lb Crab Cake Grill$18.99
1/2lb Crab Cake Grill$35.99
More about Today's Crabhouse
Double Crab Cake Entree image

 

Crab Cake Cafe

140 National Plaza, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Double Crab Cake Entree$36.95
Pick any two of our crab cake flavors
Firecracker Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab, seasoned with Old Bay, dry mustard and cracked, black pepper, served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side
Shrimp & Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab and diced steamed shrimp, Maryland style crab cake, seasoned with Old Bay, served on a toasted Kaiser roll, with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side.
More about Crab Cake Cafe
Grace’s Mandarin - image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Grace’s Mandarin -

188 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill

Avg 4.2 (6387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grace's Signature Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Appetizer$24.00
Asparagus, Asian sesame slaw, broccoli
Grace's Signature Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Dinner$49.00
Grilled asparagus, broccoli, carrot, sweet soy glaze
More about Grace’s Mandarin -
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich image

 

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Lettuce, local tomato, yellow onion, tartar sauce, toasted brioche bun, served with crispy fries
Single Crab Cake Entree$20.00
100% jumbo lump crab meat blended with mayo, saltines and J.O. #1 spice. Available broiled or fried, served with choice of sauce and side
Double Crab Cake Entree$39.00
100% jumbo lump crab meat blended with mayo, saltines and J.O. #1 spice. Available broiled or fried, served with choice of sauce and side
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House

