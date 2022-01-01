Crab cakes in Oxon Hill
Oxon Hill restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Today's Crabhouse
Today's Crabhouse
4950 Indian Head Hwy, Oxon Hill
|#5 1/4lb Crab Cake w/ (Bone Fish)
|$29.99
Crab cake and your choice of BONE fish (all fried to perfection)
|1/4lb Crab Cake Grill
|$18.99
|1/2lb Crab Cake Grill
|$35.99
More about Crab Cake Cafe
Crab Cake Cafe
140 National Plaza, National Harbor
|Double Crab Cake Entree
|$36.95
Pick any two of our crab cake flavors
|Firecracker Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab, seasoned with Old Bay, dry mustard and cracked, black pepper, served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side
|Shrimp & Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh jumbo lump crab and diced steamed shrimp, Maryland style crab cake, seasoned with Old Bay, served on a toasted Kaiser roll, with lettuce, tomato, cocktail sauce and tarter sauce on the side.
More about Grace’s Mandarin -
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Grace’s Mandarin -
188 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill
|Grace's Signature Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Appetizer
|$24.00
Asparagus, Asian sesame slaw, broccoli
|Grace's Signature Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes Dinner
|$49.00
Grilled asparagus, broccoli, carrot, sweet soy glaze
More about The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
152 WATERFRONT STREET, National Harbor
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
Lettuce, local tomato, yellow onion, tartar sauce, toasted brioche bun, served with crispy fries
|Single Crab Cake Entree
|$20.00
100% jumbo lump crab meat blended with mayo, saltines and J.O. #1 spice. Available broiled or fried, served with choice of sauce and side
|Double Crab Cake Entree
|$39.00
100% jumbo lump crab meat blended with mayo, saltines and J.O. #1 spice. Available broiled or fried, served with choice of sauce and side