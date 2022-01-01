Oyster Bay American restaurants you'll love

Go
Oyster Bay restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Oyster Bay

The Coach Meeting House image

 

The Coach Meeting House

160 mill river road, oyster bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rigatoni Vodka$24.99
Crispy Fries$5.99
Coach Buffalo Wings$15.99
More about The Coach Meeting House
FOUR image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

FOUR

4 Spring Street, Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni$27.00
spicy pork ragu, tomato, parmesan, bone marrow
Fried Chicken$17.00
cucumber, yuzu, togarashi
Roasted Carrots$10.00
sherry gastrique, hazelnuts
More about FOUR
2 Go image

 

2 Go

2 Spring Street, Oyster Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
DOWN ON THE BAYOU$29.00
butter poached lobster, arugula, lemon confit
SIDE CAESAR$10.00
lemon, parmesan, white anchovy
ROYALE WITH CHEESE$18.00
house ground beef burger, cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, special sauce
More about 2 Go

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oyster Bay

Rigatoni

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Map

More near Oyster Bay to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Glen Cove

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Port Washington

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

Glen Head

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston